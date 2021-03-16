Two trains to be diverted on March 24

Railways will divert on March 24 two special trains operating through Kayamkulam Junction-Alappuzha-Ernakulam Junction via Kottayam to take up pre-commissioning construction work on the Ambalappuzha-Haripad double line section.
Train 2645 Indore Junction-Kochuveli Weekly Special leaving Indore Junction on March 22 will be diverted between Ernakulam Town and Kayamkulam Junction skipping its scheduled stops at Ernakulam Junction, Cherthala, Alappuzha, Ambalappuzha and Haripad. The train will stop at Kottayam, Thiruvalla and Chengannur in the diverted route, according to Railways.
Train 06346 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Daily Special leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central on March 24 will be diverted between Kayamkulam Junction and Ernakulam Town to run via Kottayam, skipping its scheduled stops at Ernakulam Junction, Cherthala, Alappuzha, Ambalappuzha and Haripad. The train has been given temporary stoppage at Chengannur, Thiruvalla, Kottayam and Ernakulam Town.
