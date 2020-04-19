Two test positive, 13 recover in State

The State put 13 more persons on the COVID-19 recovery list on Sunday, while two more persons tested newly positive for the disease.

Both positive cases were imported cases of infection, in persons who had returned from Dubai. One case is located at Kannur, the person having returned from Abu Dhabi while the other case is of a person who had returned to Kasaragod from Dubai.

The State’s total COVID-19 tally so far is 401 now. It could put 270 patients on the recovery list. At present, 129 persons are undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

The number of people under surveillance in the State now stands at 55,590. Of these, 55,129 persons are on home quarantine, while 461 are in isolation in various hospitals. New hospital admissions on Sunday was 72.

Till date, the samples of 19,351 persons were sent for COVID 19 testing and the results of 18,547 were negative.

Plea to public

In a statement, Health Minister K. K. Shylaja said that even though the lockdown norms were being relaxed in many districts, people should continue the vigil and strictly follow the social distancing norms.

She added that everyone should strictly follow the directions of the Health Department and that people with fever or cough or any respiratory symptoms should avoid going out of their homes.

Ms. Shylaja also said that anyone going out of their homes should wear masks.