Two test negative in Kottayam

Two more persons who had maintained close contact with a COVID-19 patient from Alappuzha tested negative on Saturday.

According to officials with the district Health Department, the Kanjirappally native who travelled along with the patient in same car from the Cochin airport to Kottayam and the Manjoor native who drove the car have tested negative for the virus.

The authorities are awaiting the results of six more samples who maintained a close contact with the person.

During the day, three more persons were admitted to the special isolation ward at the hospitals in Kottayam. The total number of persons remaining in home quarantine in the district is 2,593.

To Kasaragod

Meanwhile, a medical team from the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam is expected to join the COVID -19 care activities in Kasaragod by April 15.

The hospital authorities have already prepared a list of 25 medical staff comprising doctors and nurses, who volunteered to serve at the newly opened medical college hospital in the district.

“While the government has already asked us to be ready, an order is expected to be issued by Monday. The team will be leaving for Kasaragod once we receive the order,” said a top official at the GMC.

Among those who have shown interest in the service included 12 nurses and five nursing assistants, who were part of the first batch on duty at the coronavirus isolation ward here.

The team will be divided into five teams, each comprising two doctors, two nurses and a nursing assistant.