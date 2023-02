February 03, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Cantonment police on Friday arrested two temporary staff of the Kerala Pravasi Welfare Board on charges of fraudulently claiming pension and other benefits using fake documents and through manipulations on the official software. The arrested have been identified as Leena (29) from Vellanad and Shobhanakumari (54) from Thiruvallam.