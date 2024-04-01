GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two relief camps opened in Neyyattinkara taluk

INCOIS warns that the sea is likely to be rough near shore along the Kerala coast till Tuesday night

April 01, 2024 11:34 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Fifty-three people including women and children have been shifted to two relief camps in the Neyyattinkara taluk after rough seas pounded coastal areas in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

The camps have been opened at the Government UP School, Pozhiyoor, and the Leo XIII School, Pulluvila. Fourteen families have been shifted to the Government UP School, Pozhiyoor, while 19 families have been put up at the Leo XIII School, the district administration said.

On Sunday, coastal areas in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Thrissur had experienced a phenomenon called ‘Kallakadal’.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) on Monday warned that the sea is likely to be rough near-shore along the Kerala coast till Tuesday night due to the effect of the swell waves.

Garbage removal

District Collector Geromic George has directed local bodies to urgently remove the waste that washed ashore at Kovalam. The Joint Director, LSG department, and the Fisheries department have been directed to assess the damage to houses, boats, and fishing equipment and submit a report.

