Two recover from COVID-19 in Wayanad

Two persons who tested positive for COVID-19 and remained in isolation at District Hospital, Mananthavady, were discharged on Wednesday.

According to the hospital administration, Alikutty, 50, of Kokkottil at Thondarnadu, who returned from Abu Dhabi, and Abdul Razak, 56, of Mukkil Valappil at Kambalakkad, who returned from Dubai, were discharged on Monday.

They have been advised to remain in home quarantine for 28 days.

District Collector Adeela Abdulla visited the hospital on the day when the two persons were sent home. Ms. Abdulla said it was a proud moment for Wayanad district, and that the recovery was made possible owing to the sincere and tireless efforts of physicians, nurses, and other staff members of the hospital.

District Medical Officer R. Renuka lauded the hospital team for its dedication.

A 28-year-old patient from Muppainad grama panchayat in the district who returned from Dubai, is still in the hospital, and his condition is improving, Dr. Renuka said, adding that as many as 12,102 persons were under observation in the district.