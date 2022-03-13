Two PG students of medical college suspended

Action based on complaint by junior student in Kozhikode college

The Kozhikode Government Medical College authorities have placed under suspension two senior postgraduate students for their alleged involvement in a ragging case on the campus.

Disciplinary action was taken against doctors Mohammed Sajid and Hariharan following the complaint filed by a junior student named Jithin Joy who recently left Kozhikode for continuing his higher studies in another college in Thiruvananthapuram.

The complaint by Dr. Joy was that he was forced by the seniors in the Orthopaedics department to do excess work. He had also accused them of mental harassment. The incident leading to the suspension took place in the first week of February 2022. The Kollam native had also complained that he could not even sleep because of the frequent mental harassment.