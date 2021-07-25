Kerala

Two more Zika cases in capital

Two more cases of Zika virus (ZIKV) infection have been confirmed in the State capital on Sunday.

The cases, confirmed at the Virology lab at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, were reported in a resident at Kazhakkuttom and another at Pangappara in the capital

An official statement by the Health Department said that 48 lab-confirmed cases of ZIKV infection has been reported in the State so far, including in five pregnant women. Only four patients are currently positive while the rest have recovered and have tested negative

Except for two, all cases reported so far have been confined to the capital district.


