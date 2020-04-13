Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Kannur

Two more persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in Kannur on Monday.

District Collector T.V. Subhash said a 74-year-old man from Perimunderi in New Mahe and a 36-year-old man from Madayi were diagnosed with the illness.

Both got infected after they came into contact with a COVID-19 patient, the Collector added.

The samples of the Perimunderi native were taken at the Thalassery General Hospital on April 11, and those of the Madayi native were collected at the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital on April 10.

Of the 75 patients in the district, 38 were discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, the number of those under observation has reached 7,797. Of them, 7,687 are in home quarantine, while 110 are in various hospitals.

As many as 59 patients are at the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital, seven at the Thalassery General hospital, eight at the District Hospital and 36 at the COVID treatment centre.

In Kasaragod

No positive case was reported in Kasaragod district on Monday. As many as 12 patients were discharged from hospitals.

According to the Health Department, while 10 patients were discharged from the District Hospital, two were discharged from the Kasaragod General Hospital. With this, a total of 73 persons have been discharged in the district so far, while 93 are undergoing treatment. As many as 10,056 persons are under observation, of whom 9,840 are in home quarantine and 216 in hospitals.