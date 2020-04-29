Two more cured of disease in Pathanamthitta district

Two more COVID-19 patients in Pathanamthitta were cured of the disease and one of them got discharged from the Pathanamthitta General Hospital on Wednesday, reducing the number of patients in the district to one.

According to District Medical Officer A.L. Sheeja, the second patient, hailing from Adoor, will be discharged from the General Hospital on Thursday.

No new COVID-19 case was reported from any part of Pathanamthitta on Wednesday, according to a medical bulletin released by the district administration.

222 home-quarantined

The number of people quarantined at their homes has come down to 222.

Among them, 177 persons came from various other States and 44 others are primary and secondary contacts of various infected persons.

A total of 3,723 throat and nasal swab samples had been sent from the district to the virology laboratory in Alappuzha and so far 17 of them were tested positive for the virus infection. The department awaits test results of 178 throat swab samples from the laboratory, according to Ms. Sheeja.

Meanwhile, the district administration has closed various rural roads and other openings to the neighbouring districts of Kollam and Kottayam that have reported a spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases in the past one week.

District Collector P.B. Noohu said that those who travel to places that have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots should remain in quarantine for 28 days.