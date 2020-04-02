Two more COVID-19 cases in Thrissur

Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Thrissur district on Wednesday. They were the 40-year-old wife and 15-year-old son of a positive man who had returned from abroad. They are under treatment at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital. In all, 18,863 people are under observation in the district.

Police for support

Meanwhile, with a message that “Police are with the people” the Kerala police have started video chat with people who are under home quarantine. The objective is to boost their morale.

Thrissur Range DIG S. Surendran held video chat with people in home quarantine in the district on Wednesday from 10.30 a.m. He inquired about their health and provided them guidelines. He reminded them that the police were just a phone call away for any support including food and medicines.

According to statistics, 47,000 people are under quarantine under the Thrissur Range.

Many high-ranking officers will join with him for chat in the coming days. The police think that the interaction with higher police officers will improve the confidence of the people under quarantine.

“The strict action taken by the police against those who violate lockdown guidelines is for the safety and security of the people. People should not take it as the obduracy of the police,” the DIG said.