GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two missing tribal children from Sasthampoovam colony found dead

The relatives of the children lodged a complaint on Friday about the missing of the children. Though the children were missing from March 2, relatives thought they must have gone to their relatives’ houses

March 09, 2024 03:23 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Two children, who have been reported missing from Sasthampoovam Kadar tribal colony since March 2, were found dead on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased were Saji Kuttan, 16, son of Kuttan, and Arun Kumar, 8, son of Rajasekharan of Kadar tribal colony. The bodies were found near the colony during a joint search operation by the police and forest department.

The relatives of the children lodged a complaint on Friday about the missing of the children. Though the children were missing from March 2, relatives thought they must have gone to their relatives’ houses. A complaint was lodged when they realised that the children had not reached there.

Following this, the police and forest department officials started searching in the forest on Saturday, forming seven groups. The bodies of the children were found during the search. The reason for the death is yet to be known.

Related Topics

Kerala / Thrissur

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.