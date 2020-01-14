Kerala

Two killed in road accident

more-in

Two persons were killed in a road accident near Aramanapady in Chengannur on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Abhiraj, 19, of Sreeragam, Evoor, Haripad, and Ambady Jayan, 20, of Jani Bhavan, Karakkad, Mulakuzha.

According to the police, the accident occurred when the motorcycle on which they were travelling collided with another motorcycle around 1 p.m.

“The victims were heading to Chengannur. Another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction brushed their motorbike while trying to overtake a vehicle. The victims’ motorcycle lost control and hit a KSRTC bus,” said a police officer.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 14, 2020 11:10:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/two-killed-in-road-accident/article30569839.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY