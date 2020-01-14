Two killed in road accident

Two persons were killed in a road accident near Aramanapady in Chengannur on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Abhiraj, 19, of Sreeragam, Evoor, Haripad, and Ambady Jayan, 20, of Jani Bhavan, Karakkad, Mulakuzha.

According to the police, the accident occurred when the motorcycle on which they were travelling collided with another motorcycle around 1 p.m.

“The victims were heading to Chengannur. Another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction brushed their motorbike while trying to overtake a vehicle. The victims’ motorcycle lost control and hit a KSRTC bus,” said a police officer.