Two Kerala students to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing

Thiruvananthapuram: Shivani S. Prabhu, a Class 10 student of Holy Angels' ISC School, Nanthancode, here, and Ahmed Thanveer of Class 9, Army Public School, Kannur, will be among the students who will, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, witness live Chandrayaan-2’s landing module Vikram’s attempt to land on the lunar surface.
The two students have been selected from the State by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to visit the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) to witness the landing.
They were selected through a nationwide online quiz conducted by the ISRO. One boy and one girl, studying in classes 8 to 10, have been selected from each State.
The 75 students who were selected will interact with the Prime Minister later.
