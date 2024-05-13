GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two Kerala fishermen killed as cargo ship hits boat off Ponnani coast

Fishing boat broke into two in the impact of the collision and sank

Published - May 13, 2024 11:14 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Two fishermen were killed when a cargo ship hit their fishing boat in the Arabian Sea off Ponnani coast in the early hours of May 13. (image for representation)

Two fishermen were killed when a cargo ship hit their fishing boat in the Arabian Sea off Ponnani coast in the early hours of May 13. (image for representation) | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

Two fishermen were killed when a cargo ship hit their fishing boat in the Arabian Sea off Ponnani coast in the early hours of May 13.

The other fishermen in the boat were rescued by the ship crew.

The deceased were identified as Salam Kuriyamakkanakath and Gafoor Peekkintakath. Both hailed from Ponnani in Malappuram district of Kerala.

The accident took place around 1 a.m. when the merchant vessel hit the fishing boat named Islah in the middle about 38 miles off the coast. The boat owned by one Nainar from Ponnani broke into two and sank.

The bodies of Salam and Gafoor were recovered in the morning by the Indian Coast Guard.

