Two injured as bus rams bike

Youths admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital

Youths admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital

Kozhikode

Two youths sustained grave injuries in an accident at Purakkattiri in Kozhikode on Thursday.

Balussery native Aswanth and Atholi native Jibin, who were travelling by a motorbike, were reportedly rammed by a private bus. The accident took place when the bus driver tried to overtake another vehicle. They were admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Police sources said the bus was found to have worn-out tyres. Also, there was a suspected speed limit violation, they said.