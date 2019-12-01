Two held for minor girl’s rape in Kollam

A youth and a woman were arrested in Kollam in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of the latter’s granddaughter.

The Yeroor police identified the youth as Ganeshan, 23, of Ezhamkulam. The victim, a minor girl, was residing with her 55-year-old grandmother after she had been briefly rehabilitated in a government children’s home following her parents’ separation a few years ago.

The alleged incident came to light after her parents patched up and accused the grandmother of holding the victim against her will.

During the subsequent probe, the victim revealed that she had been sexually harassed by Ganeshan, an autorickshaw driver, who used to frequent her grandmother’s home.

Both the accused have been booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.