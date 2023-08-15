HamberMenu
Two found guilty of the murder of RJ Rajesh

Nine acquitted, prime accused NRI who hired the ‘quotation gang’ yet to be nabbed

August 15, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram First Class Additional District and Sessions Court on Monday found two people guilty in the sensational murder case of radio jockey Rajesh in Madavoor, near Kilimanoor, five years ago.

While the prime accused remains at large, the court acquitted nine accused for want of evidence. Judge K.P. Anil Kumar will pronounce the quantum of sentence on Wednesday. The second and third accused in the case, Mohammed Swalih of Oachira and Appunni of Kayamkulam, were found guilty of the murder of Rajesh alias Rasikan Rajesh, 36, of Kilimanoor, who was hacked to death at his recording studio on March 27, 2018.

The prosecution had arraigned 12 people including the first accused, Oachira native Abdul Sathar, a Qatar-based businessman, as accused. The purported relation that Rajesh had with Sathar’s wife had allegedly led to the contract killing. The victim, who had worked at an FM station in Doha, allegedly maintained contact with the woman after his return to his native place.

The prosecution was led by special public prosecutor T. Geenakumary, who replaced advocate Rex Jacob after the investigation team faulted him for the sole eyewitness Kuttan, of Vellalloor, turning hostile during the trial. The turn of events caused by Kuttan contradicting his initial statement during a second deposition is believed to have led the fourth accused K. Thanseer, of Karunagappally, going scot-free. He had initially testified to have seen the trio when the incident took place.

The investigation had been led by the then Kilimanoor Station House Officer S.V. Pradeep Kumar under the supervision of Attingal DySP P. Anilkumar. The prosecution examined 120 witnesses and presented 328 exhibits and 51 material objects.

