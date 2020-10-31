Two fish tanks in TTP ready for harvest

Public sector undertaking Travancore Titanium Products Ltd (TTP) is in the news for ‘fishy’ reasons.

On Saturday, Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma will inaugurate a much-awaited harvest at the fish tanks on the campus.

In April and May this year, TTP employees led by chairman A.A. Rasheed and managing director Georgee Ninan had deposited 6,000 fingerlings of Genetically Improved Farmed Tilapia (GIFT), grass carp, catla, rohu and Assam vala in two large tanks.

Support to scheme

The fish farming project was undertaken to support the ambitious Subhiksha Keralam food security project announced by the State government.

Minister for Industries E.P. Jayarajan had inspected the aquaculture project, which is led by the Fisheries Department, on August 25.

The harvest of the fully grown fish is being held on Saturday.

As part of the Subhiksha Keralam project, TTP had set aside 10 acres on the campus for aquaculture as well as for vegetable farming.

TTP was also selected for the State award for the best industry in Thiruvananthapuram district to implement the Subhiksha Keralam project.

TTP was incorporated in December 1946, to produce pigment-grade Titanium dioxide from ilmenite.