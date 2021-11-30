Two die in Thrissur after consuming ‘hooch’

Police suspect they consumed ‘white colour chemical’

Alleged illicit liquor has claimed the lives of two persons at Irinjalakuda in Thrissur district. However, the police suspect that the duo consumed a certain chemical and not illicit liquor.

The deceased were identified as Nishanth (44), son of Kannampally Jose of Chanthakunnu, and Biju (42), son of Sankaran of Padiyur. Both were friends.

According to sources, Nishanth ran chicken shops at Chanthakunnu and Irinjalakuda. Biju ran a wayside eatery near an Irinjalakuda liquor outlet. The duo reportedly consumed liquor at Nishanth’s chicken outlet on Monday night. Both started feeling some discomfort later.

While they were returning home on a motorbike, Nishanth collapsed and fell on the road near the Irinjalakada Munsif court. Though both of them were rushed to the General Hospital in Irinjalakuda, Nishanth succumbed on Monday night itself. Biju, who was referred to Thrissur Medical College Hospital, died there on Tuesday morning. Those who had taken them to the hospital said the duo had foam discharging from their mouths.

Police findings

However, the police suspect that they consumed some chemical and not illicit liquor.

According to Rural SP G. Punkuzhali who visited the chicken stall where they had reportedly consumed the spurious liquor, both of them lost consciousness within an hour. The police collected the bottle and the glasses used as evidence.

The police said the duo consumed a while colour liquid that smelled of alcohol, adding that further details could be ascertained only after receiving laboratory test results. Irinjalakuda DySP Babu K. Thomas is leading the investigation.

The police and the excise team are investigating the source of the illicit liquor. Probe is also on to find out its supply. The Excise sleuths, meanwhile, were conducting raids at centres reportedly brewing illicit liquor in Thrissur district.