Two-day mega cleanliness drive in Alappuzha municipality

All 52 wards in the municipality sanctioned ₹20,000 each for conducting pre-monsoon cleaning drive

Published - May 15, 2024 06:10 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Alappuzha municipality will organise a two-day mega-cleaning campaign on May 18 and 19 (Saturday and Sunday).

Municipal authorities said the campaign, organised in connection with the pre-monsoon cleanliness drive, would be held with public participation. As part of the drive, cleaning activities will be held in at least four centres in a ward.

Meet to be held

A meeting of representatives of political parties, Kudumbashree Mission, resident associations, non-governmental organisations, youth organisations, clubs, traders, and others will be held at the municipal council hall on Thursday at 3 p.m. to prepare a detailed plan.

On May 18, houses and offices in the municipal limits and their premises will be cleaned. Public places in all wards will be cleaned with people’s participation on May 19. Officials said that all the 52 wards in the municipality had been sanctioned ₹20,000 each for conducting the pre-monsoon cleaning drive.

An emergency meeting of the municipal council held on Tuesday decided to cut trees that pose a threat to life and property. ‘Suchitwa’ squads will be formed in every ward to lead the cleaning activities during the rainy season.

