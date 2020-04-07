Kerala

Two COVID-19 patients test negative in Thrissur

Thrissur district completed five days without any COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday.

In another relief for the district, results of two COVID-19 patients turned negative in two consecutive tests. There are 15,033 people under observation in the district.

Meanwhile, the Health Department alerted people against dengue fever and jaundice in the district. Along with personal hygiene, the surroundings should also be kept clean, officials said

