Two COVID-19 patients test negative in Thrissur

Thrissur district completed five days without any COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday.
In another relief for the district, results of two COVID-19 patients turned negative in two consecutive tests. There are 15,033 people under observation in the district.
Meanwhile, the Health Department alerted people against dengue fever and jaundice in the district. Along with personal hygiene, the surroundings should also be kept clean, officials said
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.