Two arrested with MDMA, ganja in Kasaragod
Nabbed as part of Operation Clean Kasaragod
The police arrested two persons with 25 grams of MDMA, a psychedelic drug, and 2 kg of ganja near Pallikkara, Nileswaram, in the district on Friday.
A. Nizam, 32, and T. Mohammad Twaha, 20, from Kannur, were nabbed during an inspection held as part of Operation Clean Kasaragod under the supervision of District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena.
The police team consisted of Kanhangad Deputy Superintendent of Police P. Balakrishnan Nair, Nileswaram Inspector K.P. Srihari, Sub Inspector K. Sreejesh, senior civil police officers Kunhabdulla, Pradeepan, and M.V. Gireeshan, and civil police officers Prabish Kumar, Amal, Ramachandran, and Shaiju.
