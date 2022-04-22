Two arrested for motorcycle theft in Thiruvananthapuram

The Nemom police have arrested two men on charges of stealing motorcycles. The arrested were identified as Naseem (26) of Vellayani and Dasthakir (41) of Ponnumangalam, Nemom.

According to the police, the two were behind the theft of a motorcycle from the Police Quarters Road at Nemom on April 1 and a number of similar crimes. The two were produced before the court and remanded in custody.