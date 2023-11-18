HamberMenu
Two additional Sabarimala special trains for this pilgrimage season

two special trains in the Narsapur-Kottayam-Narsapur and Secunderabad-Kollam-Secunderabad sectors to clear extra rush of passengers during Sabarimala pilgrimage season

November 18, 2023 11:33 am | Updated 11:33 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
(picture for representational purposes)

(picture for representational purposes) | Photo Credit: VIPIN CHANDRAN

The South Central Railway will operate two special trains in the Narsapur-Kottayam-Narsapur and Secunderabad-Kollam-Secunderabad sectors to clear extra rush of passengers during this Sabarimala pilgrimage season (November 2023).

Train no. 07119 Narsapur-Kottayam Festival Special Fare Special will leave Narsapur at 3.50 p.m. on November 19 and reach Kottayam at 4.50 p.m. the following day (one service). In the return direction, train no. 07120 Kottayam-Narsapur Festival Special Fare Special will leave Kottayam at 7.00 p.m on November 20 and reach Narsapur at 9 p.m. the following day (one service).

Train no. 07121 Secunderabad-Kollam Festival Special Fare Special will leave Secunderabad at 2.40 p.m. on November 19 and reach Kollam at 11.55 p.m. the following day (one service). In the return direction, train no. 07122 Kollam-Secunderabad Festival Special Fare Special will leave Kollam at 2.30 a.m. on November 21 and reach Secunderabad 10 a.m. the following day.

