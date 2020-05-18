Tusker found electrocuted

The scourge of man-animal conflict has manifested again, with a wild elephant getting electrocuted at Kalichira near Kallur Arupathiyezhu under the Sulthan Bathery forest range of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS) on Monday.

The carcass of the tusker, aged around 35 years, was found in a trench on the forest border on Monday morning.

Ramya Raghavan, Assistant Wildlife Warden, who inspected the spot, said prima facie the death was due to electrocution. It was suspected that the animal was attempting to enter an agricultural field after crossing a trench, but it came into contact with an electrical fence and died instantly. The exact reason for the death could be ascertained only after getting the post-mortem report, Ms. Raghavan added.

It is suspected that the incident had occurred on Sunday night, she said.

A. Assinar, veterinary surgeon , Kallur veterinary hospital, performed the autopsy.