Kerala

Tusker found electrocuted

The scourge of man-animal conflict has manifested again, with a wild elephant getting electrocuted at Kalichira near Kallur Arupathiyezhu under the Sulthan Bathery forest range of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS) on Monday.

The carcass of the tusker, aged around 35 years, was found in a trench on the forest border on Monday morning.

Ramya Raghavan, Assistant Wildlife Warden, who inspected the spot, said prima facie the death was due to electrocution. It was suspected that the animal was attempting to enter an agricultural field after crossing a trench, but it came into contact with an electrical fence and died instantly. The exact reason for the death could be ascertained only after getting the post-mortem report, Ms. Raghavan added.

It is suspected that the incident had occurred on Sunday night, she said.

A. Assinar, veterinary surgeon , Kallur veterinary hospital, performed the autopsy.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 10:06:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/tusker-found-electrocuted/article31617201.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY