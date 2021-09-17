Kerala

TUs call for hartal in State on Sept. 27

The Joint Committee of Trade Unions in Kerala will observe a total hartal on September 27 in response to the call for a nationwide Bharath Bandh to express solidarity with the farmers on agitation against the agricultural reforms introduced by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

The committee has issued a call to avoid plying of vehicles and keep shops and commercial establishments closed during the 12-hour hartal from 6 a.m. A press note issued here on Friday said motor workers would participate in the protest. Essential services had been exempted from the hartal.

The press note added that protest marches, adhering to the COVID-19 protocol, would be organised at locations across the State on September 27.


