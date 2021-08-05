Trouble brewing in IUML over ED notice

Thangal’s son puts the blame on Kunhalikutty

A day after reports emerged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) served a notice on Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal in connection with a probe into a money laundering case, his son Syed Mueen Ali Shaihab Thangal, who is also Muslim Youth League vice president, has criticised party general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, MLA, for the alleged financial mess in Chandrika daily, the party organ.

Replying to questions at a news conference here on Thursday, Mr. Shaihab Thangal accused Mr. Kunhalikutty of the alleged money transactions in Chandrika for which the ED issued notice to the Thangal.

Mr. Kunhalikutty had been dealing with the funds of the party for more than 40 years and that the Thangal family did not have the tradition of dealing with money, he said.

He said the party revolved around Mr. Kunhalikutty and that he along with former Minister V.K. Ebrahim Kunju was responsible for the financial crisis in Chandrika. Shameer, the finance director of Chandrika, was a close associate of Mr. Kunhalikutty, the Thangal alleged.

Meanwhile, the press meet held at the League House was abruptly called off following protests from IUML activists. The meeting was convened by Mohammed Shah, State president of IUML affiliated Kerala Lawyers Forum, to counter the allegations of money laundering through the bank accounts of the daily.