Trimming of lawn has made easy 

May 10, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Thrissur

Trimming and designing your lawn can be easy now. The Mechanical Engineering students of Vidya Engineering College, Thalakkottukara, have developed a ‘Track Mower Robot’ to cut grass off your lawn according to your preferences.

The robot can be controlled using a smartphone from anywhere easily. The height to which grass cutting should be done can be adjusted as well with the help of camera installed in the robot.

The robot claims to work for almost 3 to 4 hours, continuously. There is a track module system in the robot, which enables it to enter any terrain effortlessly. There is a warning system in order to avoid any possible accidents.

There are two modes of connection in the robot, Wi-Fi, for the short distance such as 100m and cloud for longer distance. The design of the robot is inspired from the animation character ‘Wall - E’.

As it is hard to work under the extreme hot climate for hours to cut grass, the necessity of the track mower robot is significant. By this Track Mower Robot, grass cutting can now be done while being in the comfort of a home or anywhere, say students who developed it.

The robot has been developed by Sharon Varghese; Susruth K.S.; Rosemol V.S.; and Justin Jose; under the guidance of Vishnu Shaji and Dr. Rakesh Hari.