Tributes paid to Swadesabhimani

The Thiruvananthapuram Press Club and the district committee of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) organised functions in the city on Monday to mark the 112th anniversary of the banishment of journalist and political activist Swadesabhimani Ramakrishna Pillai from the erstwhile Travancore for his critical writings against the then rulers.

Journalists and people from other walks of life offered floral tributes at the statue of Swadesabhimani Ramakrishna Pillai. Transport Minister Antony Raju inaugurated a memorial meeting organised by the Press Club at the venue. CPI(M) leader A. Vijayaraghavan, BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan, DCC president Palode Ravi, and writer George Onakkoor spoke. Press Club president M. Radhakrishnan presided.

National film award winner Sajeev Pazhoor inaugurated the function organised by KUWJ. District president Sanu George Thomas presided.