Tribals may have to resort to armed conflicts for their rights: C.K. Padmanabhan

December 05, 2022 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The tribals in Kerala are facing a situation wherein they may have to resort to armed conflicts to secure the rights for their land, education or reservation, C.K. Padmanabhan, a member of BJP’s national executive, has said.

“Despite passing the law that the tribals be given back their land, both the political fronts in the State have been sleeping over it,” said Mr. Padmanabhan. He was inaugurating the Secretariat march of tribals led by the Scheduled Tribes Morcha State committee here on Monday.

Implementation of the Kerala Scheduled Tribes (Restriction on Transfer of Lands and Restoration of Alienated Lands) Act, 1975 will resolve more than half the issues faced by tribals, he said.

Mr. Padmanabhan alleged that the State government was trying to upset the initiatives by the Centre for tribal welfare and that the Scheduled Tribes Morcha will organise an agitation against it.

