Tribal youth killed during poaching run

Idukki A week-long person missing case investigation by the Idukki police has resulted in the exhumation of the body of a tribal youth, Maheendran, 24, from deep inside the Bison Valley in the Rajakkad police station limits in Idukki.

The investigation has concluded that Maheendran possibly died from accidental discharging an illegal hunting weapon during a midnight wildlife poaching run in the dense forests a week ago.

The police discovered Maheendran's body near a cardamom plantation on Saturday. Investigators said Maheendran was familiar with forest routes and had accompanied a gang of poachers for a late-night hunt. The men possibly carried country-made smooth bore muzzleloaders, and one of the weapons fired accidentally.

The police inference was that Maheendran was mortally wounded and died on the spot. The gang buried Maheendran's body to erase the evidence.

The police have arrested three residents in connection with the incident. They identified the accused as Samji, 45, Jomon, 50, and Thangayya, 66.

The police reportedly found that they harboured no ill will towards Mahendran and had no apparent motive to kill him. The Rajakkad police may book them for manslaughter, possession of illegal firearms and poaching.

The alleged profusion of illegal firearms, mostly crude long, barrelled weapons, and traps set to ensnare wildlife had resulted in at least a few crimes in the State.

In March in Idukki, a youth killed a person and injured another when he opened fire using a muzzleloader following a tiff in front of a midnight eatery.

In May in Palakkad, two policemen were electrocuted when they stepped on a live wire trap to ensnare wild pigs.

The State police are reportedly viewing the incidents with concern.

(with input from Thiruvananthapuram bureau)