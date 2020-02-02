‘Tribal development projects to be improved’

Chief Secretary Tom Jose has said that development initiatives for tribespeople in the northern districts of the State will be improved in a time-bound manner.

Speaking to mediapersons here after a review meeting on Saturday with the top brass of various Government departments on the progress of tribal development projects in the five northern districts of Wayanad, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Kannur and Malappuram, Mr. Jose said the meeting discussed issues related to tribespeople in the region and the recent Maoists sightings in the area.

Infrastructure facilities

Tribespeople had been facing several issues related to land rights, ration and Aadhaar cards, nutrition and the dearth of basic infrastructure in hamlets, said Mr. Jose, adding that officials concerned had been directed to solve the problems in a time-bound manner.

The meeting also discussed ways to be adopted to deal with the intervention of outsiders, especially Maoists, in tribal hamlets.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home)Vishwas Mehta; Additional Chief Secretary (Forest) Asha Thomas; Principal Secretary (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Department) Sanjay Garg; State Police Chief Loknath Behera; Scheduled Tribes Development Department Director P. Pukazhenthi; Inspector General of Police Ashok Yadav; Wayanad District Collector Adeela Abdulla; District Police Chief R. Ilanko; Kozhikode District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao; Kannur Collector T.V. Subhash; Malappuram Collector Jaffer Malik and Palakkad Collector D. Balamurali attended the meeting.