GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tribal cultural festival begins at KIRTADS in Kozhikode

March 12, 2024 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Paddy conservationist Cheruvayal Raman and former SCERT Director J. Prasad tasting food items on display at Nera Thinka, the tribal medicine, art, food and literature festival on KIRTADS campus in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

Paddy conservationist Cheruvayal Raman and former SCERT Director J. Prasad tasting food items on display at Nera Thinka, the tribal medicine, art, food and literature festival on KIRTADS campus in Kozhikode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Paddy conservationist Cheruvayal Raman inaugurated ‘Nera Thinka’, the tribal medicine, food, art and literature festival organised by the Kerala Institute for Research Training and Development Studies of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (KIRTADS) in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

Former State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Director K. Prasad was the guest of honour on the occasion. Ward councillor V. Prasanna presided over the function. KIRTADS Director S. Bindu and Deputy Director Pradeep Kumar K.S. were present.

The tribal medicine camp being organised as part of the week-long festival features tribal medical practitioners from various districts. They will dispense traditional medicines. Arrangements for a herbal steam bath has also been made at KIRTADS as part of the camp.

The food festival features traditional food products of tribespeople such as medicinal coffee, millet-based snacks, tuber-based food products, traditional masalas, and non-vegetarian items.

The literature meet being held from March 13 to 17 is aimed at familiarising the works of tribal writers. Cultural programmes such as Karimpala dance, Davilattam, Mangalam Kali, Paliya dance, Kambalanatti, Obela dance, Irula dance, and Chonankali are being performed in the evenings.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.