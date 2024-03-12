Tribal cultural festival begins at KIRTADS in Kozhikode

March 12, 2024 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

Paddy conservationist Cheruvayal Raman inaugurated ‘Nera Thinka’, the tribal medicine, food, art and literature festival organised by the Kerala Institute for Research Training and Development Studies of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (KIRTADS) in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

Former State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Director K. Prasad was the guest of honour on the occasion. Ward councillor V. Prasanna presided over the function. KIRTADS Director S. Bindu and Deputy Director Pradeep Kumar K.S. were present.

The tribal medicine camp being organised as part of the week-long festival features tribal medical practitioners from various districts. They will dispense traditional medicines. Arrangements for a herbal steam bath has also been made at KIRTADS as part of the camp.

The food festival features traditional food products of tribespeople such as medicinal coffee, millet-based snacks, tuber-based food products, traditional masalas, and non-vegetarian items.

The literature meet being held from March 13 to 17 is aimed at familiarising the works of tribal writers. Cultural programmes such as Karimpala dance, Davilattam, Mangalam Kali, Paliya dance, Kambalanatti, Obela dance, Irula dance, and Chonankali are being performed in the evenings.