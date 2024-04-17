GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Trial run of State’s first double-decker train held

April 17, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The Uday Double Decker Express from Coimbatore Junction to Palakkad Junction heading towards Pudunagaram as part of a trial run.

The Uday Double Decker Express from Coimbatore Junction to Palakkad Junction heading towards Pudunagaram as part of a trial run.

The trial run of the double-decker coaches of Coimbatore-Bengaluru Uday Express train was held between Coimbatore and Palakkad via Pollachi on Wednesday. Railways held the trial run of Kerala’s maiden double-decker train on the Pollachi-Palakkad route ahead of the scheduled launch of the Bengaluru-Coimbatore Uday Double-Decker Superfast Train.

The service is expected to address the shortage of trains on the electrified route, while providing another Bengaluru service from the State. The trial run began at 8 a.m. from Coimbatore, arrived at Palakkad Junction at 11.05 a.m. and at Palakkad Town Railway Station at 11.25 a.m.

In the return direction, the train arrived at Palakkad Junction at 11.50 a.m., left for Coimbatore by 12 p.m., and arrived at Coimbatore at 2.30 p.m. There were four coaches, including two double-decker AC coaches. Railways are yet to finalise the train timings. The trial run was conducted jointly by the Salem and Palakkad divisions.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.