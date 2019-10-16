Trial conducted through videoconferencing

Principal Session Judge Sofi Thomas on Wednesday conducted trial of witnesses in a murder case though videoconferencing.
The parents of a four-year-old girl, who was killed by her great-aunt, attended the trial through videoconferencing from the Indian Consulate in Melbourne. Both are working in the city.
The incident happened on October 13, 2016. Four-year-old Mebha, daughter of Ranjith Kumar and Neshma of Kannur, was thrown into a river at Puthukkad by Neshma’s paternal aunt Shailaja, 49, following enmity with Neshma’s family.
Ranjith Kumar and Neshma had gone to Puthukkad to attend a function at their relative’s house. Shailaja, who had been accused of stealing a gold ornament of Mebha, had enmity with the child’s parents. Ranjith and Neshma are the first and fifth witnesses in the case.
