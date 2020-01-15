Trekkers set off to summit Agasthyarkoodam

The year’s trekking season to Agasthyarkoodam, which got under way on Tuesday, is set to witness an increased participation of women.

As many as 170 women have registered for the 36-day trekking season, a significant increase from the 103 women who scaled the second highest peak in the State last year after the Forest Department had lifted its ban on women in climbing the mountain range, following a High Court order.

A group of 116 trekkers, including three women, set off after the trek was flagged off from the Bonacaud forest picket station by Bonacaud grama panchayat member Satheesh Kumar.

Thiruvananthapuram Wildlife Warden J.R. Ani, Assistant Wildlife Wardens J. Suresh, Satheesan N.V. and Bonacaud eco-development committee president Maheen were present. The trekkers were sensitised to the precautionary steps to be adopted during forest fires.

The Forest Department has deployed 32 guides and forest personnel to accompany the trekkers during the season. Two women personnel have also been stationed at the Athirumala base camp. Halting places have been set up at Lathimotta, Karamanayar, Aattayaar, Ezhumadakkan Theri and Athirumala. Accommodation facilities have been restricted to Athirumala where a canteen will also function. A strict ban has been imposed on plastic and other items that could pollute the biodiversity hotspot. The trekking season will conclude on February 18.