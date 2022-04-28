Treasury told not to clear bills above ₹25 lakh

Fund crunch prompts govt. to reduce sum from the earlier ₹1 crore

Fund crunch prompts govt. to reduce sum from the earlier ₹1 crore

Financial crunch in the first quarter of 2022-23 has forced the State government to impose regulations on the treasury. The Finance department has issued orders placing restrictions on the treasury from clearing bills over ₹25 lakh.

Ways and means clearance is required for bills above ₹25 lakh. The government decision, conveyed to the Director of Treasuries by the Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) on Tuesday, was in place by Wednesday.

Earlier, the government had set the ceiling for bills which can be scrutinised and cleared by the Department of Treasuries at ₹1 crore. This limit now stands reduced. Bills over this amount will require special nod from the Finance Department to be cleared.

Review after 15 days

The office of Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal confirmed the new arrangement. The situation would be reviewed after 15 days, according to the Mr. Balagopal's office.

Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) of various departments upload e-bills through the Bill Information and Management System (BiMS). According to sources, the situation is likely to persist at least till May 10 as the salary and pensions have to be disbursed in the first week of May. The State government is also reportedly moving to borrow ₹3,000 crore by the month-end.