Trauma care division, emergency medicine dept. opened

They will ensure prompt and efficient delivery of medical care without delay, says CM

The government is committed to developing Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Thiruvananthapuram, as one of the modern public sector tertiary-care centre to offer the best of care to people, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was inaugurating online a new Trauma Care division and the Emergency Medicine department at the MCH, modernised at a cost of ₹33 crore, here on Saturday.

The modernised trauma management centre and Emergency Medicine division have been set up on the lines of the trauma care centre at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and would ensure prompt and efficient delivery of medical care without delay, Mr. Vijayan said.

Triaging system

The triaging system at the casualty wing will ensure that patients reaching the hospital with various medical conditions will be prioritised according to the nature of their illness and medical condition, and given proper treatment.

Unlike before, the new trauma management system has been so devised that all medial departments as well as neurological emergencies such as stroke, cardiological emergencies such as heart attacks, and burns will function in a coordinated manner under a single umbrella. All superspecialty services will also be available on call.

The trauma care centre has been so laid out that all diagnostic modalities such as the CT scan, MRI, Ultrasound, and other diagnostic services will be attached to the same building so that patients requiring emergency treatments will not face any delay. The Level II trauma care centre will have 120 beds with oxygen and ventilator support. Five operation theatres, 10-bedded transit ICU, eight-bed Casualty ICU, 21 ventilators, and other multi-parameter monitors have been readied.

The government has created a total of 106 posts, from doctors to ambulance staff, for the smooth running of the trauma-care unit. It will be equipped with a modern information centre, which has been contributed by the Medical College alumni organisation. The government has also allowed ₹5 crore for the comprehensive development of the stroke unit, including a stroke cath lab.

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja said that Emergency Medicine divisions were being developed at all medical colleges and that an apex training centre for trauma management was in the process of being set up.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran was present. Principal Secretary, Health, Rajan Khobragade; Director of Medical Education A. Ramla Beevi; Mayor K. Sreekumar; V.K. Prashanth, MLA; District Collector Navjot Singh Khosa; senior Medical College administrators and faculty members, among others, participated in the function.