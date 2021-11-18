Trains cancelled, rescheduled

Restoration work on tracks following landslips

Southern Railway has cancelled four trains on November 18 due to the restoration work on tracks following the landslips in the Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil-Kanyakumari section.

These include 06425 Kollam Junction-Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily Express, 06426 Nagercoil Junction-Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily Express, 06427 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Nagercoil Junction Daily Express and 06435 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Nagercoil Junction Daily Express.

Besides, 12634 Kanyakumari-Chennai Egmore Daily Superfast will commence service from Nagercoil Junction instead of Kanyakumari on November 18, 16525 Kanyakumari-KSR Bengaluru Daily Island Express will commence service from Kollam Junction, 06366 Nagercoil Junction-Kottayam Daily Express will commence service from Kollam Junction, 16127 Chennai Egmore-Guruvayur Daily Express leaving Chennai Egmore on November 18 will be short-terminated at Tirunelveli Junction.

Train 16724 Kollam Junction-Chennai Egmore Daily Ananthapuri Express will commence service from Nagercoil, 16650 Nagercoil Junction-Mangaluru Central Daily Parasuram Express will commence service from Thiruvananthapuram Central and 16606 Nagercoil Junction-Mangaluru Central Daily Ernad Express will commence service from Thiruvananthapuram Central.

Train 16649 Mangaluru Central-Nagercoil Junction Daily Parasuram Express will be short-terminated at Thiruvananthapuram Central, 16605 Mangaluru Central-Nagercoil Junction Daily Ernad Express will be short-terminated at Thiruvananthapuram Central, 22627 Tiruchchirappalli Junction-Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily Intercity Express will be short-terminated at Tirunelveli and 22628 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Tiruchchirappalli Junction Daily Intercity Express will commence service from Tirunelveli.

Train 05905 Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh Weekly Vivek Superfast will commence service from Thiruvananthapuram Central, 09423 Tirunelveli Junction-Gandhidham Weekly Humsafar Express will commence service from Thiruvananthapuram Central and 12633 Chennai Egmore-Kanyakumari Daily Superfast will be short-terminated at Nagercoil.

Train 16526 KSR Bengaluru-Kanyakumari Daily Island Express will be short-terminated at Kollam.

Train 16128 Guruvayur- Chennai Egmore Daily Express will commence service from Tirunelveli. Train 16729 Madurai Junction-Punalur Daily Express will be short-terminated at Tirunelveli, 16723 Chennai Egmore-Kollam Junction Daily Ananthapuri Express will be short-terminated at Nagercoil and 06318 Srimata Vaishnodevi Katra-Kanyakumari Weekly Humsafar Express will be short-terminated at Thiruvananthapuram Central.