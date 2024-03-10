GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Training programmes for Balasabha children

Planned and implemented at the district-level, the trainings aid the development of the Balasabha children at the local level.

March 10, 2024 10:07 am | Updated 10:07 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kudumbashree district mission is organising a series of programmes for its Balasabha members. The special programmes are being implemented for Balasabha children in the Kudumbashree community development societies (CDSs). The mission inspects projects from the CDSs before providing funds and support for such programmes.

In the 2023-24 financial year, the programmes are being implemented in five CDSs in the district. Training programmes in swimming, dance, karate, volleyball, and abacus are being implemented in Pothencode, Panavoor, Vithura, Tholicode, and Manikkal. These may extend from two months to those which can be continued every year. Thirty to 50 children are admitted for each training initially.

Planned and implemented at the district-level, the trainings aid the development of the Balasabha children at the local level. The children are given expert training using human resources from recognised clubs so that they can participate in school-level contests and do well in programmes organised by club and associations. The idea is to help the children’s physical, mental, and social development through the training, rather than focussing solely on academics.

The training will be extended to more CDS and Balasabha members in the coming years, say Kudumbashree district mission officials.

