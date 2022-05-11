Training programme for master trainers begins

In learning disability management, yoga

In learning disability management, yoga

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty inaugurated a training programme for master trainers in learning disability identification and management and yoga and lifestyle diseases on Wednesday.

The training for selected persons who have learnt yoga and learning disability management to become master trainers has been included in the 100-day programme of the State government. Yoga training is being provided to 40 people and that in management of learning disability to 30. After completing training, they will be deployed as master trainers to train more people at the district level. Plans to make yoga part of the daily lives of the people will also be drawn up.

Continuing the learning disability management training, all primary teachers in the State will be equipped to identify and manage learning disability.

More than 4,000 people have registered for the yoga programme and over 1,000 for the learning disability management programme at the State Resource Centre’s community college that provides certificate, diploma, and advanced diploma programmes. The State Resource Centre that was set up in 1978 and functions under the General Education department plays a significant role in the State’s informal continuing education sector, a statement from the office of the Minister said.