A training programme in basic life support for the hearing impaired was held at the Composite Regional Centre for Skill Development, Rehabilitation, and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Kozhikode, on Wednesday. A release said P.N. Ajitha, Kozhikode Corporation councillor, opened the event. The Indian Medical Association, Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists, and sign language experts led the session. Mannequins were used to convey important points to participants. The event was organised to mark the International Week of the Deaf observance.
Training in basic life support for hearing impaired
Event to mark International Week of the Deaf
