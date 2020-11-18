Training for stakeholders in POCSO cases stressed

Webinar organised for officials by child rights panel

Training for those connected with implementation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, including doctors and judges, to provide justice to survivors of sexual abuse without delay was among the demands that arose at a webinar organised by the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights for POCSO officials in Kasaragod and Kannur on Tuesday.

Kasaragod additional district judge and POCSO Special Judge, R.L. Baiju, who inaugurated the webinar, said that proper steps for training should be spearheaded by the commission.

Training as per the guidelines recently issued by the High Court of Kerala was necessary to ensure punishment for the guilty and collective responsibility of heads of various wings.

A single-window mechanism through which the services of doctor, psychologist, police, lawyer, and prosecutor were available should be in place in all districts, he said.

Change in the behaviour and mental health of the survivors should be taken into account during evidence collection, the judge said. Training to record as evidence survivors’ failure to communicate or reluctance to go to school for weeks or other such minute details for presenting in court was imperative, he said.