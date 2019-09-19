Kerala

Training for officials on waste management laws

more-in

The regional level training on sanitation and waste management laws and the punishment for violations organised by Haritha Kerala Mission in association with KILA (Kerala Institute for Local Administration) for select officials from local bodies in Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasargod districts will be held at Nalanda auditorium in Kozhikode on September 19 and 20, a press release said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 25, 2019 3:22:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/training-for-officials-on-waste-management-laws/article29454022.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY