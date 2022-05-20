 Training for IT employees

KOZHIKODE

Prathidhwani, a consortium of employees of Technopark, Infopark, and Cyberpark, will organise a free selenium (an open-source tool that automates web browsers) training programme for IT employees at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Interested persons can register via https://tinyurl.com/2wfu9t8m and can attend the session through Prathidhwani’s Facebook page and the link: https://m.facebook.com/TechnoparkPrathidhwani/