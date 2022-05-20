Training for IT employees
KOZHIKODE
Prathidhwani, a consortium of employees of Technopark, Infopark, and Cyberpark, will organise a free selenium (an open-source tool that automates web browsers) training programme for IT employees at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Interested persons can register via https://tinyurl.com/2wfu9t8m and can attend the session through Prathidhwani’s Facebook page and the link: https://m.facebook.com/TechnoparkPrathidhwani/
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.