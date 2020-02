Train services to be affected over weekend

Train services will be affected on February 14, 15 and 16 in view of the line block being enforced for the removal of girder at a level crossing in the Kollam-Kayamkulam section.

Railways have partially cancelled four trains between Kollam Junction and Kayamkulam on February 15 and 16. Alappuzha-Kollam MEMU Passenger (66311) of February 15, Kollam-Alappuzha MEMU Passenger (66312) of February 16, Ernakulam-Kollam (via Alappuzha) MEMU (66309) of February 15 and Kollam-Ernakulam (via Kottayam) MEMU (66300) of February 16 will be partially cancelled between Kayamkulam and Kollam.

On February 15, Ernakulam-Kollam (via Kottayam) Passenger (56391) will be delayed by two hours, Palakkad–Tirunelveli Palaruvi Express (16792) by 1 hour and 35 minutes, and Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore Express (16128) by 1 hour and 25 minutes between Sasthamkotta and Kollam. Chennai Egmore-Guruvayur Express (16127) will be delayed by 35 minutes between Kollam and Perinad.

Gandhidham-Nagercoil Weekly Express (16335) of February 14 will be delayed by 1 hour and 30 minutes between Sasthamkotta and Kollam.

On February 15, Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Central Express (16348) will be regulated for 40 minutes at Sasthamcotta.