Train services reintroduced
The Palakkad division of the Southern Railway has reintroduced three train services in the north Kerala sector.
Train 06461 Shoranur Junction-Thrissur Unreserved Express Special will run with effect from July 3. Likewise, the services of 16609 Thrissur-Kannur Express Unreserved Express and 06456 Kannur-Shoranur Unreserved Express Special will be reintroduced from July 4, a press release said here on Saturday.
