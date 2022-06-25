Train services reintroduced 

The Palakkad division of the Southern Railway has reintroduced three train services in the north Kerala sector.

Train 06461 Shoranur Junction-Thrissur Unreserved Express Special will run with effect from July 3. Likewise, the services of 16609 Thrissur-Kannur Express Unreserved Express and 06456 Kannur-Shoranur Unreserved Express Special will be reintroduced from July 4, a press release said here on Saturday.