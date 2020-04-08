Train passengers complete quarantine period, sent home

The 225 train passengers who were under quarantine at Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) completed the observation period on Wednesday. They were sent home in KSRTC buses.

The passengers reached Thrissur railway station on March 25 by Dibrugarh–Kanyakumari Vivek Express.

The District Collector, who visited KILA on Wednesday, gave them permission to go home. They were sent home in six KSRTC buses. District panchayat president Mary Thomas flagged off the bus service.

However, passengers from other States have to continue at KILA till the end of the lockdown period. Guest workers were shifted to camps.

Food and essential goods for them had been arranged by the district administration. The service of volunteers were also provided.

70 leave for home

Health, revenue and civic officials at Cherpulassery in Palakkad bid farewell on Wednesday to a group of persons who completed two weeks’ quarantine at Kerala Medical College.

They were part of a larger group that reached Palakkad Junction Railway Station by Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express from different States two weeks ago.

They were placed under quarantine first at Government Victoria College, Palakkad, and later at Kerala Medical College, Cherpulassery.

Seventy of them left for their homes on Wednesday. They were carried in KSRTC buses.

Eleven more people stayed by at the medical college as they were from other States and their travel would not be possible during the lockdown.