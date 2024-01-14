Traders to down shutters on Feb. 13

January 14, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A section of traders will down their shutters on February 13 in protest against the alleged apathy of the State government and its policies which, they claim, have taken a toll on their businesses.

The strike called by Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) will mark the culmination of a State-wide VyapariSamrakshanaYatra (Trade Protection Rally) that will commence from Kasaragod on January 29. KVVES State vice president Peringamala Ramachandran will inaugurate the campaign.

The rally will conclude at Putharikandam ground in the State capital on February 13 after touring all districts. A petition signed by more than five lakh people will also be handed over to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

KVVES State president Raju Apsara, who will lead the rally, said the emergence of the e-commerce sector and several decisions of the State government have been impeding the progress of the sector that has been supporting over 10.5 lakh people. The organisation will intensify its agitation if the authorities continue to turn its back on the plight of those engaged in the sector, he cautioned.

The organisation has raised a host of demands including a call to withdraw “impractical” orders like the ones to establish toilets and waste bins for public use in commercial establishments. It has also urged the government to cancel notices for fines amounting to several lakhs of rupees that had been issued for even minor mistakes that occurred due to technical glitches in the early days of the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

KVVES also called for implementing an amnesty scheme similar to that implemented by other States to waive fines and interests imposed for long-standing tax arrears and levying only half of the tax. It also demanded increasing the ceiling limits for GST registration and FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) registration to ₹2 crore and ₹1 crore respectively.